In Loving Memory of Our Angel
Patricia McLaughlin
5/2/1944 - 5/11/2017
We are thankful to have been blessed with such a loving wife, mother, Gammy and friend. She truly had the biggest heart and kindest spirit. Family was everything to her and her most cherished times were family gatherings where many lasting traditions were created. She showed us all how to live life to the fullest, to have a kind heart and to help others when you can.
She truly was the heart and soul of our family and is missed beyond measure.
Published in The News Journal on May 11, 2019