Patricia (Eckrich) Merkel
Patricia (Eckrich) Merkel

New Castle - Patricia (Eckrich) Merkel, age 81, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 5, 2020
Robin, Steve, Mark, Tracy and Joe. So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady! Fond memories of her growing up. Peace be with you. Thinking about you all.
Jeff thomas
Friend
