Patricia (Eckrich) Merkel
New Castle - Patricia (Eckrich) Merkel, age 81, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
