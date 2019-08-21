|
Patricia "Pat" Mitchell
Wilmington - Patricia A. "Pat" Mitchell, age 77 of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with her loving daughters at her side. She was a retired receptionist, who worked at numerous nursing homes.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Mitchell and Kellie Mitchell; and her brother, Dr. Francis Eastburn, PhD. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mitchell in 2003.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 at 11am on Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will be in church starting at 10 am. Burial will follow Mass in All Saints Cemetery.
The family requests, no flowers. The family requests, memorial contributions be sent to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
