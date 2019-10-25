|
|
Patricia "Pat" N. F. Dempsey died peacefully October 9, 2019 at the Country House in Wilmington, DE at the age of 89. Pat was born in Philadelphia to Reginald D. Forbes and Elisabeth "Betty" N.F. Forbes and was raised in Ambler, PA with her sister Elizabeth Forbes Morison. Pat graduated from Springside School, Chestnut Hill, PA in 1948 and Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, MA in 1952. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bernard S. Dempsey Sr., and their three children: Elisabeth D. Keller (Michael), Margaret D. Frey, and Bernard S. Dempsey, Jr. (Karen). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Shanley Hill (Stewart), Gillian Auger (Gregory), Kyle Keller (Courtney), William Frey, Alexandra Keller, Jaymes Pollens-Dempsey, Jonah Pollens-Dempsey, Micah Pollens-Dempsey, Shoshana Pollens-Dempsey, and Ellyannah Pollens-Dempsey, and 2 great-grandchildren, Greyson and Pearce Hill.
Pat was a lover of all people, was a gatherer of friends and knew how to bring people together. She loved to teach, learn, read and rules of grammar were strictly followed. Pat's teaching career started at Agnes Irwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA. Additionally, she began a Montessori School in the Philadelphia area. After moving to Wilmington, DE in 1963, Pat taught for almost 20 years in the Mt. Pleasant School system. A memoir writing class at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware, Wilmington was her teaching swansong before her stroke in 2014.
Pat and her best friend, Beth Walker, changed the lives of hundreds of children through almost 20 years of team-teaching kindergarten. Her love of nature, and the seashore led them to Cape May Point. The beach house that the two families created there became the center of their lives. Her love of cooking, entertaining and music showed in Pat and Bern's house parties in Cape May, Christmas caroling parties in Windybush, and cocktail parties at the Country House. Her flower gardens were plentiful and birding in Cape May Point was celebrated.
Pat also had a love of traveling with Bern, family and friends. She traveled all over the world. She was competitive and loved games from tennis, which she played for 75 years, to Scrabble, and bridge. Pat and Bern always had crossword and sudoku puzzles in process. Throughout her life Pat was never without a dog that she adored.
The family wishes to thank Lorraine Valente, the staff at The Country House and ACTS Hospice for the generous care provided to Pat and Bern. A memorial service will be held at The Country House on November 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Pat's honor can be sent to Delaware Nature Center, 3511 Barley Mill Rd, Hockessin, Delaware 19707.
