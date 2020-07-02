1/1
Patricia Naumowich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Naumowich

Patricia Naumowich (Donohue) age 75 of Bear DE, left this world unexpectedly on June 27, 2020.

Friends and Relatives are invited to attend Patricia's viewing on Wednesday, July 8th from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by Mass at 12:30 at St. Margaret's of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Rd. Newark, Delaware 19702. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 S. College Ave., Newark DE 19716. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved