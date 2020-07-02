Patricia Naumowich
Patricia Naumowich (Donohue) age 75 of Bear DE, left this world unexpectedly on June 27, 2020.
Friends and Relatives are invited to attend Patricia's viewing on Wednesday, July 8th from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by Mass at 12:30 at St. Margaret's of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Rd. Newark, Delaware 19702. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Special Olympics
of Delaware, 619 S. College Ave., Newark DE 19716. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
to view full obituary.