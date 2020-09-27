Patricia Nieb Cottrell
Patricia Cottrell was born in 1948 in Wilmington, Delaware and raised in Newark, Delaware as the second eldest of five children. Patty was a 1966 graduate of Christiana High School. After high school she attended nursing school before the birth of her eldest son. In her early 20s she was a single, working mother at a time when that was uncommon. In 1974, she met her beloved husband whom she married in 1975. In 1979 she gave birth to her second child. Patty was a lifelong career woman, loving wife, and working mother of two boys, as well as a fierce advocate for women's rights and gender equality. She proudly passed this trait onto her sons, granddaughters, and grandson. Patty will be remembered for her kindness, generosity towards others, and vocal support of civil rights for all people. She maintained a strong love of literature, thirst for knowledge, and curiosity about all things. She will be dearly missed by family and friends and she would surely want part of her legacy to be reminding us all to exercise our constitutional right to vote.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents James F. and Ethel (Tackitt) Nieb. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 45 years, Earl Cottrell, sons Jeffrey Cottrell (Stacy) and Russell Cottrell (Alana), brothers James Nieb (Judy) and Richard Wolf, sisters Janet Nogaj (John) and Mary Urian (David) and her grandchildren Jacqueline, Leah, Cassidy, Brett, as well several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patty's memory to Planned Parenthood at WeArePlannedParenthood.org
.