Patricia P. Darby
Patricia P. Darby

Wilmington - Patricia P. Darby, age 87, of Wilmington, passed away on September 12, 2020, at Stonegates Health Center.

Pat was born in 1933, the daughter of George M. and Mamie Pruitt. In 1944, the family moved to Birmingham Alabama, where Pat met her future husband, Robert A. Darby. They married in 1952.

After her marriage, Pat enthusiastically set up homes in a variety of locations (and conditions): Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia, giving birth to a son in each state.

Pat loved her family and her friends. She enjoyed social bridge, music, and, when the circumstances of her life permitted, skiing and golf. Her laughter and joyous spirit were a delight. She was a long-time member of Grace Methodist Church and of the Wilmington Country Club.

Bob preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by sons Mark L. and wife Dale of Bala Cynwyd, PA; R. Steven and wife Brandy of Oxford, OH; Paul A. and wife Sally of Amherst, MA; and Philip C. and wife Patty of Pensacola, FL; Grandchildren: Aaron Kinney and wife Kelley; Bridget and husband Ian Schon, Elaina, Paige, Adam, Emma, and Ben; and two great grandchildren, Pierce and Laurel Kinney. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Callahan and husband Jack of Cleveland TN, as well as many nieces and nephews and their descendants.

A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be announced, possibly when risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have abated.

The family extends special thanks to the staff of Stonegates Health Center for their care for Pat for the past 2 ½ years.

Memorial donations could be made to Ronald MacDonald House or to Grace Methodist Church.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
