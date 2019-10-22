|
Patricia P. LaMarche
Wilmington - Patricia P. (Phaneuf) LaMarche, age 89, passed away peacefully at the Summit Retirement Community on October 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Patty was born in Nashua, NH, and later moved to Manchester, NH, where she spent most of her childhood. She graduated from West High, and later from the Notre Dame School of Nursing, in Manchester, where she received her RN degree.
Patty's passions included spending time with family and friends, time at her beach house, skiing, ping-pong, dancing and music.
She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Roger C. LaMarche. She is survived by her children, Charles LaMarche of Maryland, Christopher LaMarche of Wilmington, DE, Elise Nguyen of Wilmington, DE, and Timothy LaMarche of Newark, DE; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, at Sharpley Rd. and Concord Pk. Wilmington, DE. Burial will be private. Friends may call on the family on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at CHANDLER FUNERAL HOME, 2506 Concord Pk. Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Patricia's honor to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or Catholic Charities 2601 West 4th St. Wilm., DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019