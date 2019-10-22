Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
at Sharpley Rd. and Concord Pk.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LaMarche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia P. LaMarche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia P. LaMarche Obituary
Patricia P. LaMarche

Wilmington - Patricia P. (Phaneuf) LaMarche, age 89, passed away peacefully at the Summit Retirement Community on October 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Patty was born in Nashua, NH, and later moved to Manchester, NH, where she spent most of her childhood. She graduated from West High, and later from the Notre Dame School of Nursing, in Manchester, where she received her RN degree.

Patty's passions included spending time with family and friends, time at her beach house, skiing, ping-pong, dancing and music.

She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Roger C. LaMarche. She is survived by her children, Charles LaMarche of Maryland, Christopher LaMarche of Wilmington, DE, Elise Nguyen of Wilmington, DE, and Timothy LaMarche of Newark, DE; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, at Sharpley Rd. and Concord Pk. Wilmington, DE. Burial will be private. Friends may call on the family on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at CHANDLER FUNERAL HOME, 2506 Concord Pk. Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Patricia's honor to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or Catholic Charities 2601 West 4th St. Wilm., DE 19805.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now