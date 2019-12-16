|
Patricia S. Zwickert
Newark, DE - Patricia S. Zwickert, 83, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Cadia Nursing Home.
Pat was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Genevieve C. (Zuchowska) and Walter F. "Bus Zebley" Zablotney. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Grade School and High School in 1954 and attended the University of Delaware. A retiree of DuPont, Pat was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and puzzles. She loved ballroom dancing and her cat Freckles. Her husband, William, passed away December 17, 1987.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Susan Hauser (Todd) of Lincoln University, PA, her son, Christian Zwickert of Bear; her five grandchildren Ashley Thompson (Bill), Elizabeth Dinon, Avery, Collin, and Cameron Zwickert, and her four great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21st at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Church, Clayton and Cedar Streets, Wilmington. Friends may call at the church after 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019