Services
Faith Harvest Worship Center
2205 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 654-2611
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Faith Harvest Worship Center
2205 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Silverbrook Cemetery
3300 Lancaster Pike
Wilmington, DE
Patricia Staples


1939 - 2019
Wilm - Patricia Staples, age 80, departed this life on Tue., Sep. 29, 2019 at Parkview Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Staples and siblings, William, Kenneth, Margaret and Michael Staples. Patricia leaves two nieces, Carol Ann Young and Bridgette Staples; one great-niece Tiffany Staples and a host of other family members.

Her Celebration Of Life Service will be 7pm Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 Faith Harvest Worship Center, 2205 Lancaster Ave., Wilm., DE 19805,viewing from 5-6:45pm. Burial will be 10am, Friday, Oct. 11th in Silverbrook Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
