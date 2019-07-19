|
|
NEW CASTLE - Patricia Toppin, 76, passed away on June 30th peacefully surrounded by her loving family after her battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Thomas Toppin of New Castle. They shared 59 years of marriage together. Patricia was predeceased by her father, Ernest, mother, Leta, sister Bernice, brother, Ernest and nephew Robert. She is survived by husband Thomas Toppin, daughter Patricia and Mark, son Thomas and his wife Lydia and daughter Michelle. Her loving grandchildren are Brian, Hillary and husband Jamie, Tyler and Mark. Great-grandchildren are Carter and Kinlee, her loving sisters are Elizabeth, Mary and Kathy, nieces Michelle, Becky, Cindy and nephews Jason, Sean, Travis and great nephews John and Zach. Patricia was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that made each one of us feel special. Patricia enjoyed going to the Phillies and 76er games and watching on TV, also using her iPad. She loved to travel; Thomas and Patricia took many cross-country trips. She had a real gift for sewing, knitting and cooking. The family would like to send special thanks to Season's Hospice Staff, RN Rita, Aide Kineeka. We are so appreciative to Angie, Monica, Natoya (angel on earth) and Kim. Thank you to Dr. Lee and his staff at the Helen Graham Center and to Dr. Sandrian and her staff (PCP). Thank you to all of you that gave or offered your support. A private Celebration of Life to be held.
Published in The News Journal on July 19, 2019