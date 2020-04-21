Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Coolidge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia W. Coolidge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia W. Coolidge Obituary
Patricia W. Coolidge

Wellsboro - Patricia W. Coolidge, 86, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation of Wellsboro. Due to the social concerns surrounding Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901. Donations in her memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Rd, Tioga, PA 16946. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -