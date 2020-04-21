|
|
Patricia W. Coolidge
Wellsboro - Patricia W. Coolidge, 86, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation of Wellsboro. Due to the social concerns surrounding Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901. Donations in her memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Rd, Tioga, PA 16946. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020