Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Patricia Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patsy" Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Patsy" Williams Obituary
Patricia "Patsy" Williams

Patricia A. Williams "Patsy", 76 of Port Penn Rd, Middletown, DE lost her battle with cancer on April 11, 2020.

Patsy was the daughter of the late Hyland and Delsie Williams of Port Penn Road in Middletown, DE. She was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor Rausch and brother Donald Williams Sr.

Patsy enjoyed the Phillies, her photo albums and sending cards to all. Patsy was born deaf, but she would let us know what was on her mind! Patsy loved all her family, nieces and nephews very much.

Darlene and Jimmy would like to that Dr. R. Rastogi, the entire staff at the New Castle Health and Rehab. Center and Pastor Kevin Benjamin for their compassion, love and care. A special thank you to Mary for being a very caring and special roommate.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate in Patsy's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -