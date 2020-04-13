|
Patricia "Patsy" Williams
Patricia A. Williams "Patsy", 76 of Port Penn Rd, Middletown, DE lost her battle with cancer on April 11, 2020.
Patsy was the daughter of the late Hyland and Delsie Williams of Port Penn Road in Middletown, DE. She was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor Rausch and brother Donald Williams Sr.
Patsy enjoyed the Phillies, her photo albums and sending cards to all. Patsy was born deaf, but she would let us know what was on her mind! Patsy loved all her family, nieces and nephews very much.
Darlene and Jimmy would like to that Dr. R. Rastogi, the entire staff at the New Castle Health and Rehab. Center and Pastor Kevin Benjamin for their compassion, love and care. A special thank you to Mary for being a very caring and special roommate.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate in Patsy's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020