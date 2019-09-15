|
Patrick "Pat" D. Ziesing
Wilmington - Patrick "Pat" D. Ziesing, 37, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was born in 1982 and lived most of this life.
Pat will be remembered for his kind and gentle disposition, sense of humor, and compassion and respect for others. He enjoyed time at the beach and holidays with family, and loved animals of every kind.
Patrick was well-loved and will always hold a special place in the hearts of those he leaves behind.
Patrick graduated from Sanford School and attended Franklin Pierce University. He worked in the food service industry, most recently at Maiale Salumeria in Wilmington.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Jan O'Neill (Disharoon) and her husband Charlie of Wilmington; his father, Richard D. Ziesing, Jr., and Rick's wife, Leslie (Kedash) of Kennett Square, and his sister Emma Ziesing of Philadelphia. He is also survived by his aunts Judy Gibson (Disharoon), Janet Ziesing, Amy McGuirk (Ziesing) and Heather Uebelhoer (Ziesing), and numerous cousins.
Also surviving Patrick is the love of his life and true soulmate, DeAnna Aungst of Kennett Square, and their beloved dog, Piper.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Homer and Verna Disharoon, and Richard and Janet Ziesing.
A celebration of Patrick's life will be held Sunday, October 12, 2019. Time and location is to be determined and will be posted on the Chandler Funeral Home website in the near future.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019