Patrick "Pat" Hare
1962 - 2020
Patrick "Pat" Hare

Wilmington, DE - Age 58, was born Feb. 09, 1962, and passed peacefully on May 15, 2020. Pat was a graduate of St. Mark's High School. A standout athlete, Pat was proud to be a Spartan and a part of a championship football team.

A former Union Plumber by trade, Pat was recognized by his peers as a skillful technician. Pat had a great sense of humor and was always fun to be around.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, MaryAnn and George A. Riley as well as his sister, Lisa Short.

Pat is survived by his sisters, Terri Neugebaur, Maureen Oakes, Colleen Montoro, and Christine Riley; also survived by five nieces and two nephews; all of whom she loved very much. Pat will be dearly missed by his sisters, their families, and his friends; including his faithful four-legged friend, Mille, who he adored. Services will be private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
