Patrick J. BonnerNewark - Patrick J. Bonner, age 65, passed away on June 9, 2020 after a battle with AML. He faced his illness with his ever present positive attitude, incredible fortitude and his sense of humor.Patrick was born in Harrisburg, PA on April 21, 1955 to Patrick L. Bonner and Catherine (Chromiak) Bonner. He graduated from Christiana High School and attended the University of Delaware and Delaware Technical Community College. He spent the majority of his career in IT, with his most recent position being at Wilmington Trust, where he retired in 2011 after 20 years. He then followed his love of history and people, working as a Part Time Guide at the Hagley Museum. Patrick was kind, generous and friendly. Always happy to help someone out or to engage a stranger in conversation. He was one of a kind.Always interested in learning new things, when Patrick decided he wanted to learn Blacksmithing, Wheelwrighting, Coopering Barrels and Timber Framing, he traveled to Tillers International to take classes. He attended courses at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and was self taught in many skills. He had numerous interests and hobbies. The joke was that he had more hobbies than time (and space to store the necessary equipment) and he was always adding new ones. He especially enjoyed bicycling, hiking, kayaking, camping, family genealogy (he always brought the family tree to the annual Bonner Family Reunions), history, astronomy, reading and target shooting. He was a longtime member (and Treasurer) of the Tomahawks Black Powder Club and was also a member of Trail Spinners where he did volunteer trail building and maintenance. Travel was especially important to him, particularly his trips to many of the National Parks and his bicycling trips.Patrick leaves behind his loving soulmate of 38 years, Debbie Lundy; his brother, Stephen and Stephen's children, Amanda Nugent (Dan) and Colin and Carissa Bonner. He is also survived by a large extended family, many friends and his rescued kitties including his special feline buddy, Finnegan. In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his brother Ronald and sister Catherine.A heartfelt thank you to all the many blood donors whose donations were truly life sustaining for Patrick; he was grateful and appreciative for every single one. The family would also like to thank Dr. Beste and Dr. Beardell along with their staffs, the Nurses and Staff at Christiana Hospital 6E and the Nurses at the Christiana and Helen Graham Infusion Centers.Per Patrick's request, there will be no services and burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating Blood, registering to be a Bone Marrow donor or donating to the 501(c)3 feline rescue organization PurringPals (406 Suburban Dr #110, Newark, DE 19711).