Dr. Patrick "Pat" Joseph Foley
Wilmington - Dr. Patrick "Pat" Joseph Foley, age 78, passed at his home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
He was born in Irvington, NJ and was the son of the late Marcella (Johnston) and Patrick Joseph Foley.
Pat was a 1959 graduate from Archbishop Walsh HS in Irvington. He received a scholarship from St. Peter's College, where he earned his BS. Pat was then granted a fellowship to Princeton University, where he received his PhD in Organic Chemistry. Following college, he proudly served his country as an Army Officer, Captain, in the Ordnance Corps during the Vietnam War.
Pat started his professional career in 1969 in the Central Research and Development Division of the DuPont Company. After serving in a number of executive positions, he retired as Director of Corporate New Business Development in 2002. Upon retirement from DuPont, Pat continued to work and started his own business in the Venture Capital industry, Innovation Ventures.
Being an avid skier, Pat was an active member of the National Ski Patrol. He also enjoyed golf, tennis and traveling, especially to National Parks.
Pat is survived by his 3 children, Patrick D. (Deborah) - Wilmington, Tara Workman - Phoenix, AZ and Caitlin Foley - Wilmington; 2 grandchildren, Emma and John Foley; brother, Denis Foley (Gail) - Sea Girt, NJ, and his longtime girlfriend, Yvonne Suarez - Wilmington.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 10-11:45 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk. Wilmington, where a memorial service will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's University: https://www.saintpeters.edu/advancement/ways-to-give/methods-of-giving/.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019