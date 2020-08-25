1/1
Patrick Keith "Pat" Klein Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Keith "Pat" Klein, Sr.

Patrick Keith "Pat" Klein, Sr., age 63, Passed away suddenly at home one August 24, 2020

Pat was born in Wilmington Delaware and graduated from John Dickinson High School, Class of 1975. Pat was a very lovable man, and was known and will be remembered for many things. Pat was a hard and conscientious worker, and was diverse in all job roles he held over his lifetime. He was known for his love of sports, especially his LOVE for the Philadelphia Eagles. Pat loved the Philly sport teams so much that he lived just blocks from the Philadelphia Stadiums, in South Philly for the last 15 plus years! Pat also loved a good golf outing with an early T-time, so he could get back home before the morning was over to change into his comfy clothes. A good steak; medium rare on the grill, an old western flick on tv with no commercials, a gin and tonic, extra ice 3 olives-straight up, and just hanging out relaxing with his friends and family. Pat had a contagious laugh and an obnoxiously loud sneeze, and anyone who knew him, loved him! Beloved husband of Antoinette (nee Leonetti ) Klein. Devoted father of Patrick Jr., Lea, Zachary and Nicholas. Loving grandfather of Brianna, Alyssa, Riley and Emily. Loving Son of Nancy Klein Sample (Jim Sample) and the late D. Michael Klein. Dear brother of Mary An (Bill) Love, Michael Tully (Elizabeth) Klein and Ann Louise Klein; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Philadelphia, PA. 19148. Funeral Mass set to begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved