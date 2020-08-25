Patrick Keith "Pat" Klein, Sr.
Patrick Keith "Pat" Klein, Sr., age 63, Passed away suddenly at home one August 24, 2020
Pat was born in Wilmington Delaware and graduated from John Dickinson High School, Class of 1975. Pat was a very lovable man, and was known and will be remembered for many things. Pat was a hard and conscientious worker, and was diverse in all job roles he held over his lifetime. He was known for his love of sports, especially his LOVE for the Philadelphia Eagles. Pat loved the Philly sport teams so much that he lived just blocks from the Philadelphia Stadiums, in South Philly for the last 15 plus years! Pat also loved a good golf outing with an early T-time, so he could get back home before the morning was over to change into his comfy clothes. A good steak; medium rare on the grill, an old western flick on tv with no commercials, a gin and tonic, extra ice 3 olives-straight up, and just hanging out relaxing with his friends and family. Pat had a contagious laugh and an obnoxiously loud sneeze, and anyone who knew him, loved him! Beloved husband of Antoinette (nee Leonetti ) Klein. Devoted father of Patrick Jr., Lea, Zachary and Nicholas. Loving grandfather of Brianna, Alyssa, Riley and Emily. Loving Son of Nancy Klein Sample (Jim Sample) and the late D. Michael Klein. Dear brother of Mary An (Bill) Love, Michael Tully (Elizabeth) Klein and Ann Louise Klein; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Philadelphia, PA. 19148. Funeral Mass set to begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net