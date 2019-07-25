|
|
Patrick L. Hunter (Pat)
New Castle - Patrick L. Hunter (Pat) passed away on July 20, 2019. Pat was a beloved father, brother and son. He is survived by his son Patrick Michael Hunter, brothers Joey and Jerry, sister Holly, and father Mike. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael and his mother Joanne. Pat loved nothing more than being with his family and friends and cherished every moment with his son Patrick.
In celebration of Pat's life, a luncheon will be held on Sunday July 28, 2019 @ 1:00pm at the Delaware City Volunteer Fire Company, 815 5th Street, Delaware City, De 19706.
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019