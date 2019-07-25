Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware City Volunteer Fire Company
815 5th Street
Delaware City, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick L. (Pat) Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick L. (Pat) Hunter Obituary
Patrick L. Hunter (Pat)

New Castle - Patrick L. Hunter (Pat) passed away on July 20, 2019. Pat was a beloved father, brother and son. He is survived by his son Patrick Michael Hunter, brothers Joey and Jerry, sister Holly, and father Mike. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael and his mother Joanne. Pat loved nothing more than being with his family and friends and cherished every moment with his son Patrick.

In celebration of Pat's life, a luncheon will be held on Sunday July 28, 2019 @ 1:00pm at the Delaware City Volunteer Fire Company, 815 5th Street, Delaware City, De 19706.
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now