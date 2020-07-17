Patrick M. Pingue
Wilmington - Patrick M. Pingue, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Pat was born in Wilmington on August 3, 1952 and lived in his childhood home.
Visitation will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Rd. on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM, followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Delaware Humane Association (www.delawarehumane.org
).
To view a complete obituary for Pat, visit www.dohertyfh.com