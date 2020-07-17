1/1
Patrick M. Pingue
1952 - 2020
Patrick M. Pingue

Wilmington - Patrick M. Pingue, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Pat was born in Wilmington on August 3, 1952 and lived in his childhood home.

Visitation will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Rd. on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM, followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Delaware Humane Association (www.delawarehumane.org).

To view a complete obituary for Pat, visit www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
