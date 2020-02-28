|
|
Patrick Aloysius O'Donnell, 84, of Elkton, MD, died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Penny (Smith) O'Donnell, 4 children: Patrick, Daniel, Heather (Bouchelle), and Erin; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Viewing Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Friday 10:00 am till service begins at 11:00 at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations (blood or money) to the Blood Bank of Delmarva.
Please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020