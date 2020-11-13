Patsy A. Noack
New Castle - Patsy A. Noack, age 77, of New Castle, DE. passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Born in Pocohontas, VA on January 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Alexander and Ruth Virginia Gravley. Patsy worked as a secretary at Liberty Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Patsy always looked forward to celebrating holidays and spending time with her family. As a woman of deep faith, she enjoyed attending church and was an active member of Fairwinds Baptist Church. Patsy loved people and often sent beautiful cards and delicious food when they were needed the most. She will always be remembered for her caring spirit.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Mack H. Pugh; and sister, Carol Agee. She is survived by her children, Mack A. Pugh of Wilmington, Cindy Tuten (Reverend George Tuten) of Middletown, Peter J. Noack (Ann Marie) of Long Neck and Jerry K. Noack (Renee) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, Amanda, Krysta, Micah and Alisha; great grandchildren, Lillian, Julia, Jacob, Brody, Eli, Judah and Eliana; and brother, Jerry Gravley (Helen) of Pocohontas, VA.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.
