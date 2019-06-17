|
Patsy Knepper
Kissimmee - Patsy Ioma (Leib) Knepper, age 86, passed away at Advent Hospital, Orlando, FL on March 27, 2019, after surgery.
Born in Abbottstown, PA, she was one of seven children of Archie and Ioma (Miller) Leib. She graduated from New Oxford High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Ed Knepper, on July 25, 1953 and the adventure began. She followed her G.I. husband to Kyoto, Japan, traveling alone on a commercial prop plane ride half-way around the world. They returned to the United States in 1955. While Ed attended West Chester State College, Pat managed the Montgomery Wards catalog store in West Chester. After Ed's graduation the family moved to Wilmington, DE. When her youngest son entered first grade, Pat attended the University of Delaware and graduated in 1970 with a degree in physical education. Ed and Pat owned and operated the Olympiad Gymnastic Schools from 1967 until 2011. Gymnastics took them all over the world including China, Russia and Europe. Pat was an avid tennis player and golfer. She chaired the tennis committee at Brandywine Country Club for a number of years, and reached the national level in USTA team tennis.
Patsy was predeceased by her parents, her sisters June Elicker and Joyce Gulden, and her brothers Archie Leib, Bob Leib and Jim Leib. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Ed Knepper, her brother Jack Leib, her sons and their wives, E. Martin Knepper (Barbara Stratton) and Jeffrey M. Knepper (Patti), and her grandchildren, Alexandra Knepper, Emily Knepper and Sophie Knepper.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W 13th St, Wilmington, DE 19806 (corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and N. Rodney Streets).
Published in The News Journal from June 17 to June 21, 2019