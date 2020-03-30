|
|
Patsy Ruth Holstein
Newark - Patsy Ruth Holstein, 87, passed away on March 27, 2020. Patsy was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 5, 1932. She was one of eight children born to Charles and Charlotte Waterstone.
Patsy was predeceased by her husband William J. Holstein, Sr. in 1998. They were married forty-seven years. She was also predeceased by her brothers Herman Waterstone, Melvin Waterstone and sister Marilyn Simon. She is survived by her sister, Doris Zagon, and brothers Donald Waterstone and wife Jo Ann, Bobby Waterstone, and Leonard Waterstone.
Patsy is survived by her sons William J. Holstein, Jr. and wife Kathy, Gregory L. Holstein and wife Colleen, Bradford L. Holstein and wife Holly, and daughter Cindy H. Rowe and husband Gary, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, Charleston, West Virginia where she participated in several plays and enjoyed writing poetry.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, dining out, shopping, and chocolate. At home, she enjoyed music, gardening, taking care of her home, and chocolate!
The family would like to express their thanks to the Helen F. Graham Center, particularly Dr. Jamil Khatri, MD and his Assistant Tammy for their compassion and excellent care of Patsy over the years.
Services will be private. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Patsy's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020