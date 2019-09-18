Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Paul Ackerman
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Paul A. Ackerman


1947 - 2019
Paul A. Ackerman Obituary
Paul A. Ackerman

Middletown - Paul Arthur Ackerman, age 71, passed away on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Friends may call from 2-3 pm, service will begin at 3 pm. Burial will follow in the Old Drawyers Cemetery, Middletown, DE.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , to donate online visit https://www.stjude.org/ or mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
