Paul A. Ackerman
Middletown - Paul Arthur Ackerman, age 71, passed away on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Friends may call from 2-3 pm, service will begin at 3 pm. Burial will follow in the Old Drawyers Cemetery, Middletown, DE.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , to donate online visit https://www.stjude.org/ or mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
