Paul A. Ingram, Jr.
WIlmington - Paul Andrew Ingram, Jr., son of the late Paul Andrew Ingram and Helen Ann (Turner) Ingram, was born on July 18, 1942 in Wilm., DE. He passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at Milford Hospice in Milford, DE, surrounded by his loving family.
Paul received his early education in the public schools of Wilm., DE. He graduated from Howard High School. Paul retired from General Motors after 30 years.
PJ, as he was known, was a truly kind, mild mannered and remarkable person, who was concerned for others and loved by many. He was a hard worker and a good provider for his family. PJ had faith in God, attended meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and he enjoyed reading the bible.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Ingram and sisters, Mary Louise Pegram and Annamae Michael.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his son, Paul Ingram, III; his daughters, Trisha Conde of New York and Toshi Scott; two sons-in-law, William (Sam) Conde and Reginald Scott; three grandchildren, Avery Conde, Kellan Scott and Kyden Scott; his sisters, Rosalie Hubbard, Helen A. Miles (Meda), Juanita I. Pulliam, and Malinda (Bernice) Griffin; one brother Harold (Butch) Ingram; 2 brothers-in-law, James Pulliam and Henry Pegram; a sister-in-law, Sandy Ingram and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services were private. online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020