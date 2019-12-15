|
Paul Charles Warrant
Wilmington - Paul Charles Warrant, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Frances Warrant; his wives, Patricia Warrant and Theresa Warrant; and his son, David Jenkins. He is survived by his sister, Joan Murphy; his daughter, Cindy Gregg (Ken); his son, Paul Warrant, II (Marlene); his grandchildren, Richard Jenkins (Tricia), Matthew Jenkins (Alicia), Ashley Sabo (Kyer), April Warrant-Schwing (Jeff), and Cody Gregg. Paul also leaves behind his great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, December 19 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, December 20 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 2503 Centerville Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:30 AM.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019