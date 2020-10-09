Paul D. "Buzz" Bussard
Oxford - While the chorus of "Ode to Joy" rose around him, Paul D. Bussard "Buzz", 55 passed away in his Oxford, PA home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after an extended battle with brain cancer.
Paul was the beloved husband of Beth Bussard, with whom he just shared a 31st anniversary together on September 28th; loving father of Rebecca Bussard, University of Oregon; cherished brother of Todd Bussard (Monica Buck) of West Chester, Glenn Bussard (Kim) of Lincoln University, Mark Bussard (Earlene) of Newtown Square, PA; beloved son of Barbara Levitt Bussard of Oxford, PA; and dear uncle of David Bussard of West Chester. Paul was predeceased by his father, Harold Bussard.
Paul was a 1987 graduate of University of Pennsylvania where he earned his B.A. and a 1993 graduate Arcadia University where he received his M.A. His career focused on helping children and their families. He was deeply connected to the staff, students and families of the Meadow Wood Program in the Red Clay School District and the Brandywine School District in Delaware. He worked as a School Therapist for special needs children in these districts, a fierce advocate for their success and well-being. Paul participated in "Over the Edge", a fundraiser for Special Olympics
, in Wilmington, DE.
Paul was the founding President of the White Clay Soccer Club in Southern Chester County, PA, bringing a travel soccer club to boys and girls in the area. In addition to being a driving force to establish the WCSC, he also coached the clubs' boys and girls teams. He would light up and often describe in detail players and games from years past. Coaching his daughter, Rebecca's team, "The Flames", was a highlight of his life.
Paul fell in love with the State of Maine, his wife, Beth's, home state. He often reminisced about camping and hiking trips to Acadia National Park. Sitting around a blazing campfire with childhood friend, Eric Moore of Ridley, PA, listening to the ringing of harbor buoys was a great pleasure.
Paul was both an avid Philadelphia sports fan as well as a lover of the Philadelphia Orchestra. No better day was dinner in the city followed by a night of classical music, especially if it was Beethoven.
At the request of Paul, no service will be held.
Should friends wish to remember him, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
of Delaware, 619 S. College Ave, Newark, DE 19716, https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/give-in-your-state?state=de
or to the Wilmington Music School, 4101 Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19802, https://www.musicschoolofdelaware.org/giving.html
.
Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home , 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
.