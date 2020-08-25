Paul E. Neill Sr.
Wilmington - August 31, 1944 - August 24, 2020
Paul E. Neill Sr. known as Buddy to most passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Buddy was born and raised in Delaware graduating from Conrad High School. After graduation he proudly served in the US Army from 1966-1970 and married his High School Sweetheart Kathleen Smith.
In 1976 Paul began his long career with The Rubin/Preitt Co. where he met lifelong friends in his co-workers. During his career he was maintenance coordinator for Christiana Mall. He was the project manager for many of Rubin/Preitt's buildings and renovations including Newburg Mall, Hotel ATop the Bellevue and Beaver Valley Mall. Paul was Assistant Manager and Tenant Coordinator of the Echelon Mall.
Paul is survived by his beloved three children and their spouses: Paul and Jennifer Neill; Natalie and Hank Marchiani; Beth and Dave Lubin. Grandchildren: Matthew and Jared Ezrodt, Brian Neill; Amelia and Katie Marchiani; Parker, Owen and Madi Lubin. Paul's grandchildren were his pride and joy. No one could make them laugh or spoil them like their Pop-Pop Neill. He made sure they knew how much Mom-Mom Neill would have loved every minute with them.
In addition he is survived by companion Judi DeCaro and their dog, Lolly.
Preceding him in death: parents: Neil and Dorothy King; in-laws: Chief John J. and Dorothy Smith, his nephew Drew Smith, and his high-school sweet-heart and wife of 38 years, Kathleen S. Neill.
Paul, (Buddy) was known for his great sense of humor, his honesty and his love for his family and friends. There was no project he couldn't do. Buddy enjoyed the beach, boating, fishing and home repairs.
Due to Covid restriction the family will have a private mass for Buddy with celebration at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation at either 101 Rockland Circle, Wilmington, DE 19803 or www.bepositive.org www.mccreryandharra.com