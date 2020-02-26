|
Paul F. Wick
Wilmington - Paul F. Wick, of Wilmington, Delaware died peacefully surrounded by family on February 25, 2020.
He was born in 1941 to Paul and Anna Taugner Wick. Paul was raised in Springfield, Delaware county, Pennsylvania and was an active Boy Scout during his youth, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduation from Springfield High School, Paul wanted to serve his country and joined the army stationed at the Panama Canal Zone. After his military service, Paul married the love of his life Mary Stiteler. They moved to Wilmington, Delaware where they lived for over 50 years and raised their family. Paul became an entrepreneur, owning Paul Wick Ski Shop with multiple locations in multiple states. He was a major force in the ski industry on the east coast until his retirement.
Paul loved nature, the mountains and the ocean. He was an avid skier, dedicated farmer, enthusiastic gardener, and devoted beach lover. He especially enjoyed watching the dolphins off the coast of Ocean City, Md. while sitting on his deck. Always quick to lend a helping hand, Paul was an engaging person with a generous soul, a caring heart, and an inquisitive mind. His world centered around family and friends.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Anna Wick and his brother Frank. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Stiteler Wick, his sister Nancy Beard (Mark), his sister-in-law, Blanche, his cherished children, Cathy Weible (Jay), Elaine Sivel (John), Paul Wick Jr. (Traci),his much loved grandchildren, Thomas, Calahan, Madison, Kayla, Connor, Taylor, Wyatt, Kyle, Hailee, and LeeAnna. His brothers-in-law William, Geoff, Richard, Jay, and Dan, numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. A life well lived, taken too soon.
A visitation will be held at Chandlers Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, 19803 on March 2, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020