Paul G. Gillease
Kennett Square - Paul G. Gillease, age 86, of Kennett Square, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 8, 2019.
He was born in Jersey City, NJ to his parents Paul and Gladys in 1932. He was raised by his late Mom, Gladys (Thompson) Gillease and Grandmother, Mary (Franey) Thompson. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War and was a graduate of St. Peter's University.
Paul enjoyed a long and successful career with the DuPont Company, retiring in 1993 as VP of the Textile division. Upon his retirement, he served as a director on several boards for private companies as well as charitable organizations, most notably the Boys and Girls Club of DE and Pavillon International. He was a great leader, loved mentoring younger colleagues, and cherished his co-workers as friends.
He was an avid golfer and member of the Wilmington Country Club; was a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles; and enjoyed spending time at the beach and fishing on his boat. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his ability to make friends with anyone he met. His life was centered on faith, family and friendship. He will be dearly missed.
Paul is survived by his wife, Joanne (Kwiatkowski) Gillease; his daughter, Christina Gillease (Mary Baum); his son, Timothy Gillease; his sister, Joanie Hassard; his daughter-in-law, Lara Gillease; his step-sons, John and James Blyskal (Stacey); his grandchildren, Brian Gillease (Breanne Millisock), Allie Sacksen (Samuel), Andrew, Caroline, Corlen and Landon Blyskal; and his great-grandchild, Annie Sacksen.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Gillease; and his son, Jeffrey Gillease.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:30am - 11:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Formal sharing of remembrances will begin at 11:30am and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Committal services will be held immediately following the mass.
In keeping with the Liturgical Season of Lent, please omit flowers and kindly consider a donation in Paul's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware, 669 S. Union Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019