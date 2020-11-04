Paul G. Reis
Paul George Reis passed away peacefully October 23, 2020, with family at his side. Paul was born May 3, 1925, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, to Otto Frank and Evelyn Helen (Walz) Reis. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1945, joining E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). Paul served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in January 1947, returning to Northwestern to earn a Master of Science degree.
While working toward a doctorate in chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, he met Mary Lou "Chickie" Houghton, whom he married in May 1953. Following his 1954 graduation, the newlyweds settled in Delaware where they raised their seven children. He was a devout and proud member St. John the Beloved Parish for more than sixty years.
Paul spent over 42 years working for DuPont, primarily at Edge Moor, Newport, the Experimental Station, and Eastern Laboratory. Passionate about his work, he earned several patents, the final one shared with two sons. By his retirement in November 1993, he was one of the world's foremost experts in the titanium dioxide manufacturing process.
Paul was an enthusiastic life-long learner and explored life and the world through studies, books, travel and numerous hobbies and activities.
Paul was proceeded in death by his loving wife Mary Lou, sister Helen Shepard, infant brother Joseph, grandson Joseph Reis, and son-in-law Barry Zehnder.
He is survived by seven children and their spouses: Robert and Phyllis Reis; Richard and Debra Reis; Catherine "Kitty" and James Coughlan; Michael and DeSales Reis; Elizabeth "Betsy" Zehnder, Thomas "Smiley" and Marybeth Reis, and James and Meegan Reis.
In addition, he is survived by 11 grandchildren, their spouses,13 beloved great-grandchildren, and his dear friend and companion, Barb Faupel.
Due to COVID-19, private family services were held October 30, 2020, at St. John the Beloved Parish. The family requests memorials be directed to The Ministry of Caring, by visiting https://www.ministryofcaring.org
