Paul H. Imburgia



Wilmington - Paul H. Imburgia, age 82, passed away on June 26, 2019 at home. Born to Samuel & Carmella Imburgia in Marcus Hook, PA, Paul has previously resided in Bethel Twp, PA, and Rehoboth Beach, DE.



Paul was the owner & operator of the family business, Firpo & Son's/Heritage Moving Systems. He was devoted to his faith and the Blessed Mother, and a member of The Church of the Holy Child. Paul enjoyed the beach, boating, fishing and woodworking.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 3 siblings, Sal, John & Angie Imburgia. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maureen Callahan Imburgia, 4 children; Samuel Imburgia, Paul A. Imburgia, Mary (m. Steve) Ellison & Michael (m. Daisy) Imburgia, 5 grandchildren; Paul C., Zachary, Lisa, Ashlyn & Mason Imburgia.



A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 10-11 AM at The Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment, Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware, 91 Lukens Dr, New Castle, DE 19720.