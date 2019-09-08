|
Paul Howard Dalecki
Newark - Paul Howard Dalecki, 64, passed away suddenly on September 3, 2019 at his home in Pike Creek. He was the son of Beverly A. and Francis P. Dalecki.
Paul was a graduate of Claymont High School and the University of Delaware. He was a co-owner of his grandfather's civil engineering business, Howard L. Robertson, Sr. Inc., for 39 plus years. He enjoyed spending time at the beach.
He is survived by his mother Beverly, aunt Priscilla Crossland, uncle Ken Robertson, uncle Howard L. Robertson, Jr. (Grace) and many cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held in Gracelawn Memorial Park on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fort Miles Historical Association, 120 E. Rabbit Run, Lewes, DE 19958.
For online condolences, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019