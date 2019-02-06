|
Father Paul J. Campbell
Chester, MD - The Reverend Paul J. Campbell, (66), Pastor of St. Christopher Church in Chester, Maryland passed Feb. 3, 2019.
Beloved brother of Claire Stecher (John) of Wilmington, DE; David C. Campbell (Karen) of Carmel, IN; Uncle of Jennifer and Maria Stecher; Anne Marie Campbell; David Campbell; Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Helen Campbell.
Visitations Friday, Feb 8th, 3-7 pm and Sat., Feb 9th, 9:30 -11 AM at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Chester, MD, with a mass to follow at 11 AM Saturday. Burial Mon, Feb. 11th at 10:30 AM, Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019