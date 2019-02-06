Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Chester, MD
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Chester, MD
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Chester, MD
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral Cemetery
Wilmington, DE
Father Paul J. Campbell


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Father Paul J. Campbell Obituary
Father Paul J. Campbell

Chester, MD - The Reverend Paul J. Campbell, (66), Pastor of St. Christopher Church in Chester, Maryland passed Feb. 3, 2019.

Beloved brother of Claire Stecher (John) of Wilmington, DE; David C. Campbell (Karen) of Carmel, IN; Uncle of Jennifer and Maria Stecher; Anne Marie Campbell; David Campbell; Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Helen Campbell.

Visitations Friday, Feb 8th, 3-7 pm and Sat., Feb 9th, 9:30 -11 AM at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Chester, MD, with a mass to follow at 11 AM Saturday. Burial Mon, Feb. 11th at 10:30 AM, Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
