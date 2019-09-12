|
Paul J. Dougherty
Wilmington - Paul J. Dougherty, age 95, formerly of Claymont, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born in New Castle, PA and is the son of the late Frances and Patrick Dougherty. He graduated from Union HS in 1942. Paul proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII and was involved in the Normandy Invasion. He also was awarded 2 Bronze Stars. After the war he graduated from Duquesne University with a degree in History. Paul taught in New Castle County Schools for over 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul enjoyed his "Tuesday Night Out with the Boys Club" but most he was devoted to his family.
His wife of 38 years, Ursula R. died in 1988. Paul is survived by his 8 children, Patrick J., Thomas F. (Donna), Mary K., James M. (Dawn), Eileen Loughran (Dr. Joseph), Therese D. Williams (Thomas), Carol Jo and Colleen A.; a brother, Leo (Arlene), 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his great grandson, Jalen Terrero; his second wife, Constance Dixon Dougherty and his third wife, Jean Adams Dougherty.
A viewing will be on Monday, September 16, from 9-10:45 am, at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pk., Claymont, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Willow Tree Hospice, www.willowtreehospice.com/donate/
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019