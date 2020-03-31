|
Paul J. Freeman
Wilmington - Paul J. Freeman, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on March 28th 2020, at the age of 82.
After a 45 year career, Paul retired from AT&T. He then owned and operated "Paper Chase", three downtown retail shops for the next 10 years.
Paul will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Dellose Freeman; his 4 children: Cheryl B. Burns, Paul Freeman, Jr., Carolyn F. Selway and Cindy A. Reeves; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Carol Dellose Wilson and his niece, Ashle Wilson Bailey and nephew, James B. Wilson. Along with many family and longtime friends, he is also survived by his faithful rescue dog, Mackenzie.
Burial will be private and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020