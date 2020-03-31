Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Freeman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Freeman Obituary
Paul J. Freeman

Wilmington - Paul J. Freeman, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on March 28th 2020, at the age of 82.

After a 45 year career, Paul retired from AT&T. He then owned and operated "Paper Chase", three downtown retail shops for the next 10 years.

Paul will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Dellose Freeman; his 4 children: Cheryl B. Burns, Paul Freeman, Jr., Carolyn F. Selway and Cindy A. Reeves; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Carol Dellose Wilson and his niece, Ashle Wilson Bailey and nephew, James B. Wilson. Along with many family and longtime friends, he is also survived by his faithful rescue dog, Mackenzie.

Burial will be private and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -