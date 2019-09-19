Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Paul J. Powell Sr.


1928 - 2019
Paul J. Powell Sr. Obituary
Paul J. Powell, Sr.

Millsboro - Paul J. Powell, Sr., age 90, of Millsboro, DE, and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 7, 1928, he was a son of the late Walter G. and Anna (D'Alfonso) Powell. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He dedicated his career as a maintenance supervisor and later as a system analyst for Delmarva Power, retiring after 30 years of service.

An avid conservationist, his home was recognized as a national Bird Sanctuary. Paul enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. He loved to travel and his fondest memories were made during time spent with his family. Paul was the oldest and longest standing member of Post 28 of the American Legion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Louise Powell; and siblings, Rae Stranahan, Walter Powell, George Powell, William Powell and Anna Baker. Paul is survived by his wife, Arlene (Chandler) Powell; son, Paul Powell, Jr. (Amy) of Wilmington, DE; step-children, Nancy Jones, Darrell Paterson and Claudia Dempsey; siblings, Joseph Powell of Florida and Lucille Dickerson of Chadds Ford; and three grandchildren, and six step-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the American Legion, 31768 Legion Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
