Paul J. Sierzenski
Wilmington - Age 73, of Wilmington, Delaware went to be with his Lord on May 27, 2019.
Paul was born and raised in South Philadelphia. He was formerly the drummer in a local band called "The Corporation" and was also a former Philadelphia Mummer. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Peirce Business School and Drexel University. In 1965 Paul began working for AAA Keystone Auto Club in Philadelphia. In 1996 he met Sandy at AAA and moved to Delaware. Paul retired from AAA Mid-Atlantic in Wilmington in 2013 after 48 years of service. Having grown up in South Philly, Paul was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and he rarely missed a game. He enjoyed the game of golf and he was ready to travel to any destination his wife would choose for vacation. He also loved his home at the Jersey shore and spent much time with family and friends in Sea Isle City.
Paul is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandra M. Sierzenski (Morris) and sons Ronald J. Sierzenski (Ann Marie), Paul R. Sierzenski (Ellen) and grandchildren Christian, Jacob and Max; his brother John R. Sierzenski (Patricia); sister-in-law Kathleen Sierzenski; his special niece Paige Crossland; and many other wonderful family members.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, John J. and Loretta (Ujazdowski) Sierzenski and his brother Raymond J. Sierzenski.
Visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Friday May 31st. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memorandum to the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education at https://apps.midatlantic.aaa.com/Foundation or the .
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019