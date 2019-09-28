|
|
Paul James Mauthe
Newark - Paul James Mauthe, age 74, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Born in Kittanning, PA on January 29, 1945, he was a son of the late Norman and Vangeline (Lewis) Mauthe, Sr. Paul worked for General Motors as an assemblyman, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the UAW 435 autoworkers union as well as a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He proudly served in the Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman Mauthe, Jr. and Gerald Mauthe. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Joy Ann (Boyd) (Sage) Mauthe; step-children, Joseph Sage (Holly) of Dover, DE, Tracy King (Alan) of Poway, CA and Timothy Sage (Sandra) of West Chester, PA; step-grandchildren, Michael Sage, Carly King and Nicholas Sage; nephews, Mark Mauthe (Ann) and Ronald Mauthe (Melinda); and niece, Debra Fewell (Murray). He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Rev. James Boyd and his wife Joellen of Georgia.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pencader Cemetery, 2303 Glasgow Ave, Glasgow, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the .
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019