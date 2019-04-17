Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home
2317 N. Market St
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home
2317 N. Market St
Paul John Smallwood


New Castle - Age 77, passed away on April 9, 2019; husband of Gloria Jean Smallwood; father of Paulette Freeman (Robert), Jenika Smallwood, Todney Smallwood and the late Terrence J. and Travis Smallwood; brother of Elwin (Nova) Smallwood, Joan Davis, Lisa (Mike) Butler and Paulette Fuller; also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. He was a member of Bethel AME Church. Funeral will be 11am Thursday, April 17, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., viewing 9-11 am. Interment in Gracelawn Cemetery. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
