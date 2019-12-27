|
|
Paul Joseph Pritchard
New Castle - Paul Joseph Pritchard, age 55, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at home with loved ones by his side, after a battle with cancer.
Paul worked in road construction for many years and was an avid football fan of the Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts. He loved going to J. Geils Band concerts. He also enjoyed crabbing with good friend, "Captain Bill". Paul was a member of St. Gabe's Lodge and St. Anthony's Club, both of New Castle, DE. His favorite pastime was playing bocce ball with his many friends at each club, where he was fondly nicknamed, "Mister Bocce".
Paul is survived by his father, Curtis R. Pritchard; sister, Nora Sposato (John); daughter, Beverly; grandchildren, Snayna and Jackson; aunts, Gwen Watson, Nancy Symonds; uncles, Ron and John McCafferty; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy Pritchard; sister, Maria "Re-Re" Bowman; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Naomi McCafferty; maternal grandparents, Albert and Catherine Sidwell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bud, Brenda and Cristy, along with the staff at Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and nurses and doctors, Floor E-6 at Christiana Care. They are angels one and all!
A Viewing will be held Friday, January 3, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019