|
|
Paul L. Barker
Elkton, MD - Paul Lewis Barker, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Mr. Barker was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, and retired from Thiokol Corporation, Elkton.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Grace Barker; children, Daniel P. Barker (Carol), Dennis E. Barker and Lisa B. Myers (Bernie); and grandchildren, Ben Barker, Geoff Barker, Jackson Barker, Savannah Barker-Fornal and Jake Myers.
Prayer Service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 12 Noon.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019