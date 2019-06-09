Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul L. Barker


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul L. Barker Obituary
Paul L. Barker

Elkton, MD - Paul Lewis Barker, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.

Mr. Barker was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, and retired from Thiokol Corporation, Elkton.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Grace Barker; children, Daniel P. Barker (Carol), Dennis E. Barker and Lisa B. Myers (Bernie); and grandchildren, Ben Barker, Geoff Barker, Jackson Barker, Savannah Barker-Fornal and Jake Myers.

Prayer Service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 12 Noon.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now