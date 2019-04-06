|
Paul L. Carey
Wilmington - Paul Louis Carey, Veteran of the US Navy, Mechanic, Fisherman, NASCAR Fan, Baltimore Ravens & Orioles Fan, Ladies Man and most of all Proud father of three passed, away peacefully on April 3, 2019. He Retired from Pep Boys Auto after 30 years of service. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Paul Carey Sr. He is survived by his beloved Daughter, Paula (Todd) Lockhart; Sons, Shane Carey and Robert (Erin) Carey; Grandchildren, Kenny (Morgan) Clymer, Brittney Clymer, Bryson Carey, Nolan Carey, Samantha Carey and Nathan Carey; Stepmother, Betty Nelson; Step Sister, Sandy Stagnari; Brother, John Carey; Step Children, Jean (John) Gillespie, Joyce (Andre) Lienig, Holly Comegys and Diana Comegys.
Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 6, 2019