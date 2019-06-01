|
Paul L. Novello Sr.
Claymont - Paul L. Novello Sr. died suddenly on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 due to injuries sustained during an accident at work.
Paul attended Wilmington High School, where he mastered many different sports and graduated in 1957. In high school, Paul was an all-star athlete in track, basketball, and football as well as lettering in baseball. After high school, he played semi-pro baseball, and was scouted by the Major Leagues. He also was an avid bowler, softball player and coach, golfer, fisher, and dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan as well as lifetime member of the Life Savers Club through the Blood Bank of Delaware.
In early adulthood, Paul was enlisted in the Delaware National Guard Reserves. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Holloway Terrace Fire Company for many years. He was a Union Tile Setter, and also worked at the Electric Hose and Rubber plant until it closed. Later in life, Paul worked as a foreman for SpaceCon Construction for over 30 years. He retired from the company in 2009, and began working part-time for Sears, and eventually Home Depot. He was a dedicated employee with many safety accolades and was always willing to do any work a job required.
Paul Novello is survived by his son Paul L. Novello Jr. (Kim), daughter Alyssa Novello, and only grandchild Jules Novello. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his daughter Cynthia in 1977 and his wife Linda in 2009, as well as three brothers and three sisters.
Family and friends may attend visitation at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home located at 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803 on Monday June 3RD, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Church located at 12 Winder Rd. New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery following the service. Flowers are welcome, and donations can also be made in memory of Paul to Holloway Terrace Fire Company, PO Box 684, New Castle, DE 19720.
