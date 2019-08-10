Services
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home
2317 N. Market St.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Congo Funeral Home
2317 N. Market St.
Wilmington, DE
Paul L. Saunders Jr.


1937 - 2019
Paul L. Saunders Jr. Obituary
Paul L. Saunders, Jr.

New Castle, DE - Age 82 departed this life August 05, 2019 in Regal Heights Nursing Home. Husband of Shirley Harris Saunders; father of Andrew Bratcher, Paulette Sherwood-Saul, and the late Velma Bratcher; also survived by 3 sisters, 1 brother, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Saunders served in the US Army, 82nd Airborne from 1957 until 1959. Funeral 12PM Mon., August 12th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 10-11:45am only. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
