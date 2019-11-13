|
Paul Leon Carson
Paul Leon Carson: May 30, 1941 - November 1, 2019
Paul was the oldest son of William and Blanche Carson, both called home several years ago.
Paul leaves behind his wife, of 53 years, Helen Delores Carson, his children, Lisa, Victor, and Tonya, his grandchildren Lewis IV, Vanisha, Ashley M, Ashley J.W, James III, Tori, and Aaleyah, his great-grandchildren Jahzaira, Chace, and A'Mere, and siblings Alan, Raymond, Crystal, Adam, Lawrence, and Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a red or black balloon to be released into the air at the end of the service.
A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be November 15, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Belvedere Fire Hall, Newport, DE 1000 Liberty Road Newport, DE 19804
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019