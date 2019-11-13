Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Belvedere Fire Hall
1000 Liberty Road
Newport, DE
Paul Leon Carson


1941 - 2019
Paul Leon Carson Obituary
Paul Leon Carson

Paul Leon Carson: May 30, 1941 - November 1, 2019

Paul was the oldest son of William and Blanche Carson, both called home several years ago.

Paul leaves behind his wife, of 53 years, Helen Delores Carson, his children, Lisa, Victor, and Tonya, his grandchildren Lewis IV, Vanisha, Ashley M, Ashley J.W, James III, Tori, and Aaleyah, his great-grandchildren Jahzaira, Chace, and A'Mere, and siblings Alan, Raymond, Crystal, Adam, Lawrence, and Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, please bring a red or black balloon to be released into the air at the end of the service.

A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be November 15, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Belvedere Fire Hall, Newport, DE 1000 Liberty Road Newport, DE 19804

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
