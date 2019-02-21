|
|
Paul Logan
Wilmington - On Saturday, February 16, 2019 Paul Logan, loving husband, father and pop-pop passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side.
Paul was born in Northeast, Maryland. He retired as an MSG. U. S. Army after 33 years of service and was a Vietnam War veteran. Paul is survived by his wife, Darlene, his two sons, David and Danny (Pam) and three daughters, Denise (Drury), Donna (Ed), and Diane, his pudding heads, Eddie, Casper, Donovan, Rayshawn, Kaylin, Alyssa, Cassidy, Logan, Laurance and Avery and his dog Buddy. He is also survived by five children from a previous marriage and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and preceded in death by one son.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019