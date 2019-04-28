|
Paul M. Cooper
Ocean View - Paul M. Cooper, age 75, of Ocean View, DE formerly of New Castle, DE passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE.
He was born in Wilmington, DE on February 17, 1944 son of the late George H. Cooper, Jr. and the late Estelle K. (Flinn) Cooper. He was a 1963 graduate of William Penn High School. After graduation he proudly served in the DE Army Nat'l Guard from 1964 to 1970. During this time he also worked in the family business, Cooper Brothers Plumbing & Heating. Influenced by his service with the National Guard, in 1969 Paul chose a career in law enforcement with the City of Wilmington Police Dept. During his 25 years of service to the department he enjoyed a very successful career as a patrolman, an undercover vice officer in the drug and organized crime unit, and the camaraderie and friendships developed through The Fraternal Order of Police. Paul was especially fond of hosting big Super Bowl Parties at his house. Paul retired at the rank of Sgt. in 1994.
During his lifetime, Paul enjoyed many adventures, including flying his own air plane, photography, hunting, fishing, boating, traveling with his family and spending time playing in the sand with his nieces and nephews on the beach. After retiring full time to Ocean View, Paul enjoyed caring for and spending valuable time with his parents. Many memories were made whether fishing from his Grady White "Hot Pursuit" or crabbing, clamming and swimming from the 6-C's Pontoon Boat. Paul also enjoyed helping organize the infamous Labor Day Parties hosted by Piney Point and Murray Estate Residents. Some of the best entertainment was on that stage. At this time Paul also developed many friendships through his involvement with the VFW Post 7234, The Fraternal Order of Eagles and The American Legion Post 28. A true passion of Paul's was riding his Harley with his buddies, traveling the backroads of Sussex County and surrounding areas in search of the restaurant with the best crab cakes. About 10 years ago, Paul fulfilled one of his dream vacations riding his Harley in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Although Paul was a very private person and enjoyed his quiet time, he looked forward to visits on the deck from neighbors and family friends. In more recent years, Paul enjoyed spontaneous trips surf fishing with his brother Walt and buddies at 3 R's; having his family and friends visit for a weekend. Listening to the oldies and sharing stories over a glass of wine while watching his sister Debbie and her friends dance on the deck.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Cooper, He is survived by two brothers, Doug Cooper of Pennsville, NJ and Walt Cooper (affectionately known as "brother") and Walt's wife, Joanne of New Castle, DE; a sister, Debbie Scully of Wilmington, DE; and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed and fondly remembered by his three nieces, Alison, Abbey and Jen and nephew Justin.
A prayer service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE, where friends and family may gather at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Paul's name to The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 garysinisefoundation.org
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019